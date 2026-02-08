Hot word :

Milano Cortina 2026: Tsubaki Miki Misses Medal in Women’s Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom

#Milano Cortina 2026
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Snowboarder Tsubaki Miki competes in the final tournament at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Italy on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

23:53 JST, February 8, 2026

Tsubaki Miki was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the women’s snowboard parallel giant slalom final tournament on Sunday.

The reigning World Cup champion swallowed her tears in the quarterfinals against an Italian competitor at the Milano Cortina Olympics. Though she fought back to make it a close contest midway, it was not enough. She held her head in her hands and looked up to the sky.

