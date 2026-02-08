Milano Cortina 2026: Tsubaki Miki Misses Medal in Women’s Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom
23:53 JST, February 8, 2026
Tsubaki Miki was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the women’s snowboard parallel giant slalom final tournament on Sunday.
The reigning World Cup champion swallowed her tears in the quarterfinals against an Italian competitor at the Milano Cortina Olympics. Though she fought back to make it a close contest midway, it was not enough. She held her head in her hands and looked up to the sky.
