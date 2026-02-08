Milano Cortina 2026: Jumper Nozomi Maruyama Nabs 1st Medal for Japan
19:11 JST, February 8, 2026
Japan’s ace jumper Nozomi Maruyama took bronze in the women’s normal hill individual competition for ski jumping on Saturday in Predazzo, Italy. It is Japan’s first medal at the Milano Cortina Olympics.
Sara Takanashi came in 13th, Yuka Seto 14th and Yuki Ito 17th.
Norway’s Anna Odine Strome won the event and silver went to Slovenia’s Nika Prevc.
After finishing her second jump, Maruyama rushed to Takanashi and Ito and hugged them. There were tears in her eyes.
“I am so glad that I continued with ski jumping,” Maruyama said. She was beaming when the medal was placed on her neck at the podium.
On her first jump, Maruyama placed third, earning 135.7 points with a 97-meter jump, 1.2 points behind the leader and 3.8 points ahead of the fourth-place jumper.
The close competition may have raised the pressure for the second jump. But Maruyama stayed cool. As she started to descend the ramp, she wasn’t thinking of how she would rank. When she left the ramp, she felt, “I can do it.”
With an excellent 100-meter jump, Maruyama gestured triumphantly upon landing.
Maruyama was not able to jump as far as she wanted during practice sessions on Thursday and Friday. She worried about whether she would earn medal. At another practice session on Saturday, she adjusted her sitting position at the start.
“Maruyama is able to change things at a competition,” said women’s ski jumping head coach Yoshiki Kinjo. “That makes her strong when she needs to perform.”
Maruyama could not make the 2022 Beijing Winter Games due to a severe injury, but she made a stunning comeback this season with her first World Cup win and five other victories on the World Cup circuit. Her bronze medal demonstrates her grit and superb jumping skill.
