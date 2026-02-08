Milano Cortina 2026: Japan Loses to Germany in Women’s Ice Hockey

Pool via Reuters/Tao Xiyi

Suzuka Maeda of Japan and Riko Kawaguchi of Japan react after Nicola Hadraschek of Germany scores their fourth goal in the preliminary round of the women’s hockey tournament at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Saturday.

MILAN (AP) — Laura Kluge had a goal and three assists, Nicola Hadraschek scored twice and added an assist, and Germany defeated Japan 5-2 Saturday in the preliminary round of the women’s hockey tournament at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Emily Nix and Daria Gleissner had a goal and assist each in a Group B outing the Germans led 5-0 by the 10:30 mark of the second period. Sandra Abstreiter stopped 20 shots as Germany (1-1) rebounded from a 4-1 loss to Sweden.

Yumeka Wajima and Mei Miura scored 22 seconds apart late in the second period for Japan (1-1), coming off a 3-2 win over France. Staring goalie Miyuu Masuhara allowed three goals on 12 shots and got pulled after the first period. She was replaced by Riko Kawaguchi, who stopped 15 of 17 shots.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and United Nations General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock were among those in attendance.

In other Group B play, Thea Johansson scored twice and added an assist, and Sweden improved to 2-0 with a 6-1 win over host Italy (1-1). Franziska Stocker scored for the Italians.

The tournament favorite United States was playing Finland. The Americans are coming off a 5-1 win over the Czech Republic on Thursday. The outing will be Finland’s first of the tournament after its game against Canada was postponed to Feb. 12 because of a stomach virus depleting its roster.

In other Group A play, Canada was scheduled to play Switzerland (1-0).