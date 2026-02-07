Milano Cortina 2026: Japan Provisionally in Second Place in Figure Skating Team Event; Kaori Sakamoto Takes First in Women’s Singles Short Program
14:36 JST, February 7, 2026
MILAN ― Japan is now provisionally in second place in the figure skating team event after three out of the four short programs at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games on Friday, ahead of the opening ceremony.
The team event features ice dancing, pairs and men’s and women’s singles competitions. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto gave a brilliant performance in the women’s singles, securing first place with a world season’s best score of 78.88 points.
The Japanese women’s ice hockey team, nicknamed Smile Japan, started the tournament with a win, defeating France 3-2 in the preliminary round.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Ozeki Debut
-
Japan’s National Baseball Team Adds 11 Members to Participate in Upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC)
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Olympics-Torch Arrives in Co-Host Cortina on Anniversary of 1956 Games
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Bobsleigh Athletes Lose Chance to Compete in Milano Cortina Olympics Due to Federation Mistake
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Athletes Arrive in Italy for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics; Other Athletes to Arrive from Now
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged