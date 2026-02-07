Milano Cortina 2026: Japan Wins 3-2 over France in Its First Match of Women’s Ice Hockey

Reuters

Makoto Ito of Japan celebrates with her teammates after scoring their second goal during a match against France at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, Milan, Friday.

MILAN — Japan scored twice late on to overcome France 3-2 in their opening match of the women’s ice hockey at the Winter Olympics on Friday, with the French suffering their second successive loss of the Games.

France, making their first Olympics appearance, came into the match already under pressure after losing 4-1 to hosts Italy in their opening match on Thursday, and their goal in the dying seconds was too little too late.

Rui Ukita put Japan ahead late in the second period but France equalised just over a minute later through Lore Baudrit. Japan’s Makoto Ito and Suzuka Maeda both netted in quick succession late in the final period before Gabrielle De Serres scored for France.

The top three in Group B make the quarter-finals, where Sweden began with a 4-1 win over Germany on Thursday.

Across town later on Friday, the Czech Republic face Switzerland in Group A, where all five sides will advance to the last eight. The Czechs will be looking to bounce back from their 5-1 loss to the United States on Thursday.