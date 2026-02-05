Milano Cortina 2026: ‘G-Road Station’ Offers Nutritional Support to Olympic Athletes; Facility Run by Ajinomoto Serves Japanese Staples

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A JOC facility providing nutritional support for Team Japan athletes by offering meals, including Japanese food, is seen on Wednesday.

Milan — “G-Road Station,” a facility established by the Japanese Olympic Committee to provide nutritional support for the Japanese athletes competing in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, was opened to the press on Wednesday.

The facility, operated by Tokyo-based Ajinomoto Co., is located about a 5-minute walk from the athletes village in Milan. Alongside familiar staples of Japanese cuisine like white rice and soup, athletes will be served special dishes such as ankake-don — rice bowls topped with a thick starchy sauce — featuring gyoza dumplings made with Italian vegetables. Similar facilities will be set up in Livigno and Predazzo for this widely dispersed Games.

An ankake-don rice bowl topped with gyoza dumplings made with Italian vegetables, front left, is seen on Wednesday along with other dishes served at a JOC facility providing nutritional support for Team Japan athletes.

“It’s a wonderful place,” said Team Japan head Hidehito Ito. “It will empower the athletes and play an essential role in winning medals.”