Milano Cortina 2026: ‘G-Road Station’ Offers Nutritional Support to Olympic Athletes; Facility Run by Ajinomoto Serves Japanese Staples
14:47 JST, February 5, 2026
Milan — “G-Road Station,” a facility established by the Japanese Olympic Committee to provide nutritional support for the Japanese athletes competing in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, was opened to the press on Wednesday.
The facility, operated by Tokyo-based Ajinomoto Co., is located about a 5-minute walk from the athletes village in Milan. Alongside familiar staples of Japanese cuisine like white rice and soup, athletes will be served special dishes such as ankake-don — rice bowls topped with a thick starchy sauce — featuring gyoza dumplings made with Italian vegetables. Similar facilities will be set up in Livigno and Predazzo for this widely dispersed Games.
“It’s a wonderful place,” said Team Japan head Hidehito Ito. “It will empower the athletes and play an essential role in winning medals.”
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Ozeki Debut
-
At 58, the World’s Oldest Professional Soccer Player Says He Is Only Getting Better with Age
-
Japan’s National Baseball Team Adds 11 Members to Participate in Upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC)
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Olympics-Torch Arrives in Co-Host Cortina on Anniversary of 1956 Games
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Bobsleigh Athletes Lose Chance to Compete in Milano Cortina Olympics Due to Federation Mistake
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.