Milano Cortina 2026: Olympic Truce Wall Unveiled in Athletes’ Village in Milan
15:13 JST, February 3, 2026
MILAN — The Olympic Truce Wall was unveiled in the athletes’ village for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on Monday.
Athletes participating in the Games, which start Friday, can write their signatures and messages for peace on the wall, which features the words “Milano Cortina 2026” in the middle.
“For me personally, as an athlete, the village was always the place that showcased the best of humanity,” International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry said.
“We are here to put our signatures on the mural that stands for all of our incredible values of friendship and respect and excellence, and to do that as a family united in solidarity and peace,” she said before taking up a pen to write her signature on the wall.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Ozeki Debut
-
At 58, the World’s Oldest Professional Soccer Player Says He Is Only Getting Better with Age
-
Japan’s National Baseball Team Adds 11 Members to Participate in Upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC)
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Olympics-Torch Arrives in Co-Host Cortina on Anniversary of 1956 Games
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Bobsleigh Athletes Lose Chance to Compete in Milano Cortina Olympics Due to Federation Mistake
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Univ. in Japan, Tokyo-Based Startup to Develop Satellite for Disaster Prevention Measures, Bears
-
JAL, ANA Cancel Flights During 3-day Holiday Weekend due to Blizzard
-
China Confirmed to Be Operating Drilling Vessel Near Japan-China Median Line
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Japan, Qatar Ministers Agree on Need for Stable Energy Supplies; Motegi, Qatari Prime Minister Al-Thani Affirm Commitment to Cooperation