Milano Cortina 2026: Olympic Truce Wall Unveiled in Athletes’ Village in Milan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry, third from left, stands in front of the Olympic Truce Wall in the athletes’ village in Milan on Monday.

MILAN — The Olympic Truce Wall was unveiled in the athletes’ village for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on Monday.

Athletes participating in the Games, which start Friday, can write their signatures and messages for peace on the wall, which features the words “Milano Cortina 2026” in the middle.

“For me personally, as an athlete, the village was always the place that showcased the best of humanity,” International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry said.

“We are here to put our signatures on the mural that stands for all of our incredible values of friendship and respect and excellence, and to do that as a family united in solidarity and peace,” she said before taking up a pen to write her signature on the wall.