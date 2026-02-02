Milano Cortina 2026: Bulk of Japan’s Athletes Arrive in Italy for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics; Other Athletes to Arrive from Now
12:11 JST, February 2, 2026
MILAN — Nineteen members of Japan’s delegation to the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics arrived at Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy on Sunday ahead of the event, which kicks off Friday.
“We’ve finally made it to Milan,” said team leader Hidehito Ito, 64. “I want to fully support the athletes.”
Ryo Sugai, 34, who won bronze in the men’s ski cross at last year’s freestyle ski world championships, spoke to reporters at the airport. “I suffered an injury in December, and it’s been tough in many ways, but I will ski with everything I’ve got to get a medal,” he said.
Some athletes in other events, such as speed skating, will arrive separately from their pre-competition training camps or other locations where they have been preparing for the Games.
