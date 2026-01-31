Hot word :

Milano Cortina 2026: Olympic Flame Reaches Livigno 1 Week Before Games Open; Cheering Crowd, Fireworks Greet Final Runner

#Milano Cortina 2026
Keita Iijima/The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Olympic torch relay reaches the mountain resort of Livigno, Italy, on Friday.

By Keita Iijima / Yomiuri Shimbun photographer

15:59 JST, January 31, 2026

LIVIGNO, Italy — The torch relay for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics reached the Italian mountain resort of Livigno on Friday, with the Games set to kick off in just one week.

The Olympic flame was carried to the competition venue by a paraglider launched from a nearby mountain before being passed between about 30 runners who circled the town.

Fireworks lit up the sky as the final runner arrived at Fan Village, a venue for some of the events, drawing cheers from a large crowd that had gathered there.

Situated at an altitude of 1,816 meters near the Swiss border, Livigno will serve as the venue for snowboarding and freestyle skiing events.

The torch relay will arrive in Milan on Thursday, and the opening ceremony is set for Feb. 6.

