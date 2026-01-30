Milano Cortina 2026: Team Japan Figure Skaters Arrive in Italy Ahead of Milano Cortina Games
13:08 JST, January 30, 2026
MILAN — Figure skaters representing Japan at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics arrived at Milan Malpensa Airport on Thursday.
The athletes — including Kaori Sakamoto, 25, who will be competing at her third consecutive Winter Games — did not show signs of fatigue from the long journey and smiled while posing for a photo in the arrival lobby.
Sakamoto will make her final preparations at a training base near Milan. “I want to demonstrate my best performance to achieve the result I want,” she said.”
Team Japan is scheduled to arrive in Milan on Sunday. The Games will be held from Feb. 6 through Feb. 22.
