Judo Champ Uta Abe, Deaflympics Discus Medalist Masateru Yugami Honored at Japan Sports Awards

Masateru Yugami, left, and Uta Abe

Judo champion Uta Abe has received the grand prize in the 74th Japan Sports Awards, while Deaflympics discus gold medalist Masateru Yugami took the top honor at the 9th Japan Para Sports Awards. The awards were presented to the athletes on Thursday at The Okura Tokyo hotel in the Toranomon district of Minato Ward, Tokyo.

Abe captured her fifth world title in the women’s 52-kilogram division at last year’s Judo World Championships. Yugami won the men’s discus throw at the Tokyo Deaflympics. Each received a ¥2 million incentive grant. Grants of ¥3 million each were also presented to the All Japan Judo Federation and the Japan Deaf Athletics Association.