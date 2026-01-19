Hot word :

Milano Cortina 2026: Olympic Torch Arrives in Verona, Site of Ancient Roman Amphitheater To Be Used for Closing Ceremony

Ryo Aoki / The Yomiuri Shimbun
People welcome the arrival of the Olympic torch in Verona, Italy, on Sunday.

Ryo Aoki / Yomiuri Shimbun Photographer

15:29 JST, January 19, 2026

VERONA, Italy — The torch for the Milano Cortina Olympics arrived in Verona, northern Italy, on Sunday.

Spectators roared with joy when a torch runner appeared in front of an ancient Roman amphitheater that will be the venue for the closing ceremony of the Winter Games.

Verona is known as the city where the story of the Shakespearean play “Romeo and Juliet” unfolds. The torch bearers, including athletes who represented Italy in the 2006 Turin Winter Games, ran through streets that retain a medieval atmosphere while passing the torch to the next runners.

The Olympic torch will be taken to other Italian cities, such as Venice, before arriving in Milan on Feb. 5, the day before the opening ceremony.

Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Athletes Vow at Ceremony to Compete with Heart, Soul at Milano Cortina 2026; Japanese Crown Prince, Princess in Attendance
