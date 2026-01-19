Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Athletes Vow at Ceremony to Compete with Heart, Soul at Milano Cortina 2026; Japanese Crown Prince, Princess in Attendance

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kaori Sakamoto holds the Japanese flag in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.

Athletes vowed to give it their all when they represent Japan at next month’s Milano Cortina Winter Games in Northern Italy during a ceremony at LaLa arena Tokyo-Bay in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by athletes from a variety of sports, including skating and ice hockey, as well as Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

“We look forward to witnessing your outstanding performances,” the crown prince said.

Figure skater Kaori Sakamoto, 25, said, “I will be stoic and show my competitive spirit, giving my entire heart and soul.”

The Games will be held from Feb. 6 through Feb. 22, featuring 116 events across 8 sports.