Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Bobsleigh Athletes Lose Chance to Compete in Milano Cortina Olympics Due to Federation Mistake

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

All Japan Bobsleigh Championships in January 2018 in Nagano

Japanese athletes will no longer have the opportunity to compete in the men’s two-man bobsleigh event at the Milan Cortina Olympics as the national federation misinterpreted the conditions for obtaining a spot.

The Japan Bobsleigh, Luge and Skeleton Federation apologized Tuesday, admitting that it made a serious mistake.

According to the federation, the slots for the Games were previously determined solely by the results of the two-man events, but the international federation had changed the system to determine slots based on the combined points of the two- and four-man events.

The rule change was explained at an international federation meeting two years ago, but the Japanese federation did not attend. As a result, the Japanese federation did not make plans for their athletes to enter the relevant four-man competition because training staff had mistakenly believed that there was no change in the qualifying rule.

Earlier this year, the misinterpretation was discovered when people from other countries pointed it out.

An official from the federation said, “We are truly sorry [to the athletes] and cannot apologize enough.”