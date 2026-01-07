Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics
#Milano Cortina 2026

1 Month Countdown to Milan Cortina Winter Games

Kaname Muto / The Yomiuri Shimbun
A countdown clock shows exactly one month until the start of the Milan Cortina Winter Games, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

By Kaname Muto / YomiuriShimbun Photographer

13:42 JST, January 7, 2026

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Marking exactly one month until the opening of the Milan Cortina Olympics, a countdown clock in the center of Cortina d’Ampezzo reached 31 days, 0 hours, 0 minutes, 0 seconds at 8 p.m. on Tuesday (4 a.m. Wednesday, Japan time).

The opening ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 6 in Milan, and Cortina d’Ampezzo will serve as the venue for events such as alpine skiing, curling and bobsleigh.

Tourists were seen taking photos in front of the clock on the day.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING