1 Month Countdown to Milan Cortina Winter Games
13:42 JST, January 7, 2026
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Marking exactly one month until the opening of the Milan Cortina Olympics, a countdown clock in the center of Cortina d’Ampezzo reached 31 days, 0 hours, 0 minutes, 0 seconds at 8 p.m. on Tuesday (4 a.m. Wednesday, Japan time).
The opening ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 6 in Milan, and Cortina d’Ampezzo will serve as the venue for events such as alpine skiing, curling and bobsleigh.
Tourists were seen taking photos in front of the clock on the day.
