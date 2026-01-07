1 Month Countdown to Milan Cortina Winter Games

Kaname Muto / The Yomiuri Shimbun

A countdown clock shows exactly one month until the start of the Milan Cortina Winter Games, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Marking exactly one month until the opening of the Milan Cortina Olympics, a countdown clock in the center of Cortina d’Ampezzo reached 31 days, 0 hours, 0 minutes, 0 seconds at 8 p.m. on Tuesday (4 a.m. Wednesday, Japan time).

The opening ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. on Feb. 6 in Milan, and Cortina d’Ampezzo will serve as the venue for events such as alpine skiing, curling and bobsleigh.

Tourists were seen taking photos in front of the clock on the day.