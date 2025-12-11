Japanese Women’s Curling Team Secures Ticket to Olympic Games in Italy with Win Over Norway
By Mami Hamaguchi / Yomiuri Shimbun Sportswriter
14:29 JST, December 11, 2025
KELOWNA, Canada — Japan’s women’s curling team, Fortius, on Wednesday secured a spot to compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, beating Norway 6-5 in the first match of the playoffs.
It will be Japan’s eighth consecutive Olympic appearance in this event, a streak that began with the 1998 Nagano Games.
Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles
Latest Articles
Popular Articles
Popular articles in the past 24 hours
-
Asahi Breweries Sales Drop in Nov.
-
Japan Authorities Urge Vigilance After ‘Subsequent Quake Advisory...
-
Up to 199,000 Deaths Estimated From Mega-Tsunami; Most Recent Occ...
-
Originator Profile to Verify Online Information Sources
-
JR East to Unveil Suica's New Mascot around Nov. 2026
-
Sanae Takaichi Ranked 3rd in Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful Women
-
US Nuclear-Capable Bombers Fly with Japanese Jets after China–Rus...
-
Japanese Women’s Curling Team Secures Ticket to Olympic Games in ...
Popular articles in the past week
-
M7.5 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan; Tsunami Waves Observed in Ho...
-
American Playwright Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japan on Alleged...
-
High School in Kyoto Says Students Shoplifted during Recent Schoo...
-
Japan Pulls out of Vietnam Nuclear Project, Complicating Hanoi's ...
-
75% of Myanmar People Reject Army's Political Involvement, Accord...
-
Japan's Steelmakers Turn to Hydrogen in Decarbonization Efforts, ...
-
Heavy Rains in Asia: Support for Victims, Flood-Control Measures ...
-
Japan's Domestic Airlines Get Approval to Coordinate Domestic Fli...
Popular articles in the past month
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Govt Plans to Urge Municipalities to Help Residents Cope with Ris...
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan's GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril....
-
Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation...
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to...
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.
-
Niigata Gov. to OK Restart of N-Plant; Kashiwazaki-Kariwa May Be ...
-
8 Japanese Nationals Stranded on Indonesia's Sumatra Island
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Aonishiki Caps Chaos in Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament with Playoff Win over Hoshoryu
-
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Cheered by Los Angeles Lakers Fans at NBA Game
-
Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics Kick Off, Record Number of Athletes Set to Participate
-
Aonishiki Stuns Hoshoryu to Keep Kyushu Title Hopes Alive
-
Ukrainian Sumo Wrestler Sekiwake Aonishiki to be Promoted to Ozeki
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Hopes for Seafood Exports Shot Down in China Spat
-
Essential Services Shortage to Hit Japan’s GDP By Up to ¥76 Tril. By 2040
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.
-
Niigata Gov. to OK Restart of N-Plant; Kashiwazaki-Kariwa May Be Tepco’s 1st Restarted Plant Since 2011