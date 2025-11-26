Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics Closing Ceremony Held in Shibuya

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Deaflympic athletes from various countries dance at the closing ceremony at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

The closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics, sponsored by The Yomiuri Shimbun and others, was held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Wednesday.

This was the first time in its 100-year history that the Deaflympics were held in Japan. About 280,000 spectators from Japan and abroad visited the event venues, creating 12 days filled with excitement.

About 3,000 athletes from 79 countries, regions and refugee groups competed. Japan won a record 51 medals — 16 gold, 12 silver and 23 bronze.