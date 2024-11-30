Parade of Paris Olympics, Paralympics Athletes Marches Through Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district; About 100 Athletes Join

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kazuma Kaya, front, Daiki Hashimoto, second from front, and other athletes in the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games march in a parade at Nihonbashi Chuo-dori street in Tokyo on Saturday morning.

A parade to express gratitude for supporting athletes of the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games marched through Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district on Saturday.

The event was not held for the 2021 Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 100 athletes waved to spectators along the parade route. Participants included gold medalists such as Akari Fujinami, who won the women’s 53-kilogram freestyle wrestling event in the Olympics, and Keiichi Kimura, who won two men’s swimming gold medals in the Paralympics.

Japanese athletes won 45 medals in the Olympics, a national record for Summer Games held outside of Japan, and 41 medals in the Paralympics.