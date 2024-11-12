Japanese Athletes from Paris Olympics, Paralympics to Parade in Nihombashi; Team Japan Cheering Appreciation Event Will Be Held on Nov. 30
13:12 JST, November 12, 2024
Japanese athletes who competed at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics will march in a parade to express their gratitude to supporters on Tokyo’s Nihombashi Chuo-dori street from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 30. The event, called the Team Japan Cheering Appreciation Event, was announced on Monday by the Japanese Olympic Committee and the Japanese Paralympic Committee.
The event will start with a ceremony at Coredo Muromachi Terrace Roofed Outdoor Plaza in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, and the athletes will walk about 700 meters back and forth along the street.
The first such event was held after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and attracted about 800,000 spectators, according to the organizers. No parade was held for the Tokyo Games in 2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
