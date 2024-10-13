Olympic Javelin Gold Medalist Haruka Kitaguchi Has Victory Parade in Home Town

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Haruka Kitaguchi smiles and waves to the crowd with her gold medal on her chest in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, on Sunday.

ASAHIKAWA, Hokkaido — Olympic javelin gold medalist Haruka Kitaguchi took part in a victory parade in her hometown of Asahikawa, Hokkaido, on Sunday.

Kitaguchi, 26, won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer the first for a Japanese woman in athletics other than the marathon.