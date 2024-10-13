Olympic Javelin Gold Medalist Haruka Kitaguchi Has Victory Parade in Home Town
12:35 JST, October 13, 2024
ASAHIKAWA, Hokkaido — Olympic javelin gold medalist Haruka Kitaguchi took part in a victory parade in her hometown of Asahikawa, Hokkaido, on Sunday.
Kitaguchi, 26, won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer the first for a Japanese woman in athletics other than the marathon.
