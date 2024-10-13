Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Olympic Javelin Gold Medalist Haruka Kitaguchi Has Victory Parade in Home Town

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Haruka Kitaguchi smiles and waves to the crowd with her gold medal on her chest in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:35 JST, October 13, 2024

ASAHIKAWA, Hokkaido — Olympic javelin gold medalist Haruka Kitaguchi took part in a victory parade in her hometown of Asahikawa, Hokkaido, on Sunday.

Kitaguchi, 26, won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer the first for a Japanese woman in athletics other than the marathon.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING