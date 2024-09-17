Japan Olympic Javelin Gold Medalist Haruka Kitaguchi Determined to Break Asian Record Next Season

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Haruka Kitaguchi displays her Olympic gold medal and Diamond League Final trophy in Tokyo on Monday.

Olympic javelin gold medalist Haruka Kitaguchi is determined to set the Asian record next season, she said at a press conference in Tokyo upon her return to Japan on Monday.

Kitaguchi, who is back in Japan for the first time in about two months, won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics and added a victory at Diamond League Final. “I wasn’t doing very well at the start of the season, so to be able to win important competitions is great for me,” she said.

Kitaguchi said that she was disappointed because she did not achieve her personal best but intends to improve. “Next season, I want to break the Asian record.”

After competing in a series of European tournaments while based in the Czech Republic, she said that she was “tired and wanted to rest and recharge.” She will not compete again as she enters the off-season.

A homecoming parade is scheduled in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, on Oct. 13.

“I want to eat ramen and sushi and other tasty Hokkaido food when I return,” she said.