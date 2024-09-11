Kishida Lauds Paralympians at Prime Minister’s Office; Athletes Gave ‘Energy, Courage’ To Many People
16:01 JST, September 11, 2024
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida presented gifts and a letter of appreciation to Japanese Paralympians who participated in the Paris Games in Tokyo on Wednesday.
About 150 members of the Japanese team were invited to the Prime Minister’s Office.
“I would like to wholeheartedly thank you for giving energy and courage to many people in Japan,” Kishida told the athletes, including Sakura Motoki, who won the women’s 62-kilogram freestyle wrestling, and captain Yukinobu Ike, who led Japan’s wheelchair rugby team to gold as its captain.
“I am very happy as many people supported us,” said para swimmer Takayuki Suzuki, who completed a full set of Paralympic medals. Suzuki said he hopes the Games will help to develop a public mindset for building an inclusive society.
