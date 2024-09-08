Hewett Stays Positive for Wheelchair Tennis Despite Agonising Defeat

AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Alfie Hewett took the positive out of losing an epic Paralympics tennis singles final 2-6, 6-4, 5-7 to Japan’s Tokito Oda on Saturday, saying he hoped it “can just really kick on things for our sport.”

The 26-year-old Briton lost in just over 2 ½ hours, in front of a virtually sell-out crowd on the Philippe-Chatrier court at Roland Garros, in a great advertisement for the event.

The pivotal moment came when he narrowly failed to convert a match point at 5-3 on Oda’s serve, the Japanese held and then broke Hewett to level at 5-5.

Oda — who beat Hewett in last year’s Wimbledon final — won the next two games to take the gold.

Oda, who at 18 years and 123 days became the youngest ever Paralympic men’s wheelchair singles champion, celebrated by spinning on his wheelchair but the force of it took the wheels off his chair.

Hewett was left at the net as Oda, crying tears of joy, lay on the ground in the chair. The Briton then graciously came round and helped pick the wheels up before hugging Oda and whispering in his ear.

“I said, just take this in and enjoy this because what we’ve done today out there is nothing short of absolutely remarkable,” said Hewett, who at least returns to England with the doubles title.

“It may go down in wheelchair tennis Paralympic history as the greatest match ever.”

Wheelchair tennis is part of the four Grand Slam tournaments but prize money is tiny by comparison.

Hewett won £65,000 ($85,000) when he secured the Wimbledon title in July, to complete a career singles Golden Slam, just £5,000 more than first-round losers win in the able-bodied Wimbledon.

‘A better place’

Britain’s Alfie Hewett, left, and Japan’s Tokito Oda smile to each other as they pose with their medals after the men’s singles gold match of wheelchair tennis at the 2024 Paralympics, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Paris, France.

Even their matches usually take place on the outside courts, although Hewett’s triumph at Wimbledon this year was on the No 1 Court.

The strokeplay that both Hewett and Oda produced, as well as great showmanship from both of them delighted the crowd — so much so that on several occasions the umpire had to tell spectators to keep silent during play.

“We certainly did our bit for wheelchair tennis today and the Paralympic movement,” said Hewett.

“And that, as I said to him, that’s sometimes bigger than winning a medal.

“I’m sure he probably disagrees, but right now, that’s what I’m clinging on to.

“This is something that can drive wheelchair tennis in the future, hopefully.”

Wheelchair tennis, though, is in pretty good shape compared to many other para sports in terms of coverage.

It is unique in para sport that it has an established world tour, with the benefits of television and media coverage for all their major tournaments.

Hewett too enjoys a big enough profile that it earned him a place on the shortlist for the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2023.

Wheelchair tennis has also attracted the British Royal Family’s attention.

Doubles great Lucy Shuker was awarded an honour by King Charles III last year and then was caught by an eagle-eyed photographer doing a ‘pinky promise’ with the monarch’s granddaughter Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon this year.

Shuker asked Princess Charlotte if she had tried wheelchair tennis.

“She said no,” she told AFP.

“I just said, pinky promise to come and play with me one day.

“You know, because you don’t have to have a disability to try the sport.

“And I think it just opens people’s eyes to see how it feels, how difficult it is.”

Hewett said for him there is a greater purpose to his career than just personal glory.

“It’s not all about me and what accolades I can get,” he said.

“It’s about leaving the sport in a better place than I started.

“Like, five, 10 years time, whenever those racquets get hung up, if I can watch a match (the final) like that, then that means more than gold, silver and bronze.”