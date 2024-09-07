Kimura Bags 2nd Gold in Men’s 100-Meter Butterfly; Broke His Personal Record from Tokyo Games
17:28 JST, September 7, 2024
PARIS — With each stroke, Keiichi Kimura widened the gap between himself and the other swimmers in the men’s 100-meter butterfly in the S11 visual impairment class before winning gold at the Paris Paralympic Games on Friday.
Kimura shouted with joy and slapped the water the moment he bagged his second gold after winning the men’s 50-meter freestyle.
Kimura said he did not listen to the advice of others until three years ago, as he did not want to change his swimming style because of the firm commitment to acquire gold. After winning the men’s 100-meter butterfly at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, however, he was freed from this obsession.
Following the Games, Kimura completely changed his swimming style by learning from another Olympic medalist.
“As it became necessary for me to just swim faster, I was able to realize anew the joy of swimming,” Kimura said.
In Paris, Kimura was completely confident when he competed in his target event.
The 33-year-old swimmer also broke his own record in butterfly set at the Tokyo Games. “There was no sensation other than that I would set a personal best,” he said.
Kimura, who lost his sight at the age of 2, is unable to learn the way other swimmers do. He said he hopes that the challenge he took on to change his swimming style “can give other blind people some hints on how to move their bodies.”
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Paralympic Archer Chika Shigesada Withdraws from Paris Games in Wake of Defamation of Other Athlete
-
Kishida Meets with Japan’s Paris Olympics Medalists
-
Japan’s Kagami Wins Historic Gold in Women’s 76-kg Wrestling at Paris Olympics
-
Yuka Suzuki Finishes 6th in Women’s Marathon at Paris Olympics; Akira Akasaki also 6th in Men’s Marathon
-
Japan’s National Olympic Team Disbands at Ceremony; Members Praise Audience, Fellow Athletes
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26