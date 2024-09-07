Hirose ‘Left with No Regrets’ After Bagging Elusive Gold; Judoka Thankful for Everybody’s Support

Photo by Masaki Furumaya / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Junko Hirose beats Uzbekistan’s Kumushkhon Khodjaeva in the final of the women’s 57-kilogram J2 class on Friday at the Paris Paralympics.

PARIS ― Judoka Junko Hirose finally bagged an elusive gold medal in her third Paralympic Games.

The 33-year-old beat Uzbekistan’s Kumushkhon Khodjaeva by ippon in the final of the women’s 57-kilogram J2 class, a category for athletes with partial visual impairment, on Friday. It was the first time a Japanese female judoka stood top of the podium at a Paralympic Games.

“I had been filled with nerves, so I’m excited about this moment,” Hirose said after the final. “I’m happy for taking part in a match that leaves me no regrets.”

After grabbing the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games, Hirose finished fifth at the Tokyo Games in 2021, losing in a bronze medal match.

As time passed, the feeling of regret grew in her mind, and Hirose could not help but ruminate on her bronze medal match, thinking of what she could have done to avoid the loss. The feeling became the driving force behind her pursual of a third appearance at a Paralympic Games.

Hirose spent the three years leading up to Paris increasing the variety of her techniques. Her aim was to avoid relying too much on the shoulder throw, which is her forte. These efforts bore fruit in Paris, winning the final by a body drop throw.

Hirose focused all her efforts on judo as she entered her 30s. She said it has been a long journey to qualify for the Paris Games.

After victory in the final, Hirose expressed her gratitude to the people around her, including her husband, Haruka, who has served as her coach. “I was able to work hard to get this far because of the help of many people,” Hirose said. “I won this gold medal thanks to the everybody’s support.”