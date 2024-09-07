Hirose ‘Left with No Regrets’ After Bagging Elusive Gold; Judoka Thankful for Everybody’s Support
15:35 JST, September 7, 2024
PARIS ― Judoka Junko Hirose finally bagged an elusive gold medal in her third Paralympic Games.
The 33-year-old beat Uzbekistan’s Kumushkhon Khodjaeva by ippon in the final of the women’s 57-kilogram J2 class, a category for athletes with partial visual impairment, on Friday. It was the first time a Japanese female judoka stood top of the podium at a Paralympic Games.
“I had been filled with nerves, so I’m excited about this moment,” Hirose said after the final. “I’m happy for taking part in a match that leaves me no regrets.”
After grabbing the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games, Hirose finished fifth at the Tokyo Games in 2021, losing in a bronze medal match.
As time passed, the feeling of regret grew in her mind, and Hirose could not help but ruminate on her bronze medal match, thinking of what she could have done to avoid the loss. The feeling became the driving force behind her pursual of a third appearance at a Paralympic Games.
Hirose spent the three years leading up to Paris increasing the variety of her techniques. Her aim was to avoid relying too much on the shoulder throw, which is her forte. These efforts bore fruit in Paris, winning the final by a body drop throw.
Hirose focused all her efforts on judo as she entered her 30s. She said it has been a long journey to qualify for the Paris Games.
After victory in the final, Hirose expressed her gratitude to the people around her, including her husband, Haruka, who has served as her coach. “I was able to work hard to get this far because of the help of many people,” Hirose said. “I won this gold medal thanks to the everybody’s support.”
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Paralympic Archer Chika Shigesada Withdraws from Paris Games in Wake of Defamation of Other Athlete
-
Kishida Meets with Japan’s Paris Olympics Medalists
-
Japan’s Kagami Wins Historic Gold in Women’s 76-kg Wrestling at Paris Olympics
-
Yuka Suzuki Finishes 6th in Women’s Marathon at Paris Olympics; Akira Akasaki also 6th in Men’s Marathon
-
Japan’s National Olympic Team Disbands at Ceremony; Members Praise Audience, Fellow Athletes
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
- Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26