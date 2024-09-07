Kimura Wins Gold in 100-Meter Butterfly Final at Paris Games; Japan Takes Several Medals in Judo, Tennis Events
15:51 JST, September 7, 2024
PARIS — Para swimmer Keiichi Kimura earned gold in the men’s 100-meter butterfly final in the S11 visual impairment class in a record time of 1:00:90 at the Paris Paralympic Games on Friday.
Kimura, 33, took home gold for the second consecutive Paralympics. This was his second gold medal in Paris after winning the 50-meter freestyle.
Uchu Tomita, 35, took bronze in Friday’s 100-meter butterfly final.
In the men’s 50-meter freestyle in the S4 physical impairment class, Takayuki Suzuki, 37, broke the Asian record to take silver in 36.85.
In judo’s J2 visal impairment class, Yujiro Seto, 24, won gold in the men’s judo 73-kilogram category final after defeating a judoka from Georgia. Junko Hirose, 33, earned gold in the women’s 57-kilogram category, becoming the first Japanese woman to win a Paralympic gold medal in judo. Kazusa Ogawa, 27, earned bronze in the women’s 70-kilogram category.
In wheelchair tennis, Takuya Miki, 35, and Tokito Oda, 18, took the silver medal in the men’s doubles event, losing to a British duo.
Yui Kamiji, 30, clinched her first women’s singles Paralympic gold in the women’s singles, beating a Dutch opponent. The victory gave Japan its first gold medal in this category.
