Oda, Miki Win Silver in Men’s Wheelchair Tennis Doubles

Reuters

Men’s wheelchair tennis doubles silver medallists Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda pose with their medals as they celebrate on the podium at the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Friday.

PARIS — Tokito Oda and Takuya Miki won the silver medal in the men’s wheelchair tennis doubles event, losing to the British duo of Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid 6-2, 6-1 at the Paris Paralympics on Friday.

Oda is scheduled to face Hewitt again in Saturday’s men’s wheelchair tennis singles final.