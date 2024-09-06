Tokito Oda Advances to Paris Paralympic Wheelchair Tennis Final; Secures Medal in His 1st Appearance

Reuters

Tokito Oda in action during his match against Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina at Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, on Thursday

Japan’s Tokito Oda has advanced to the final of the men’s wheelchair tennis singles at the Paris Paralympics, securing a spot with a victory in the semifinals on Thursday.

Oda defeated Argentine’s Gustavo Fernandez in 6-2, 7-5.

Oda will face the United Kingdom’s Alfie Hewett in the final on Saturday.

Oda, who is competing in his first Paralympic Games, won his second consecutive French Open in June at Roland Garros, the same venue as the one being used for the Paralympic tennis matches.