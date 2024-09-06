Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan Wins Gold in Men’s Goalball Final at Paris Games; First Goalball Gold for Japan

Members of the Japanese men’s goalball team celebrate their victory in the final at the Paris Paralympic Games on Thursday.

10:00 JST, September 6, 2024

PARIS — Japan won gold in the men’s goalball final at the Paris Paralympic Games on Thursday, beating/losing to Ukraine 4-3.

The match marked the first time Japan played a Paralympic goalball final.



