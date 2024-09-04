Suzuki Wins 3rd Medal in Swimming at Paris Paralympics; Kamiji and Tanaka Advance to Wheelchair Doubles Tennis Final
15:34 JST, September 4, 2024
PARIS — Japan’s Takayuki Suzuki won bronze on Tuesday in the men’s 200-meter freestyle for swimmers in the S4 physical impairment class, his third medal at the Paris Paralympics.
Suzuki, 37, already won gold in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke and silver in the men’s 100-meter freestyle.
In women’s wheelchair tennis, Yui Kamiji, 30, and Manami Tanaka, 28, won their doubles semifinal match against a Chinese duo, ensuring they will take either gold or silver. This is the first time that a Japanese pair will play in the final for the event.
In women’s para table tennis, Kanami Furukawa, 27, and Natsuki Wada, 21, advanced to the semifinal in women’s singles for the WS11 intellectual impairment class. Both are guaranteed to medal since there will be no third-place match.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Paralympic Archer Chika Shigesada Withdraws from Paris Games in Wake of Defamation of Other Athlete
-
Kishida Meets with Japan’s Paris Olympics Medalists
-
Japan’s Kagami Wins Historic Gold in Women’s 76-kg Wrestling at Paris Olympics
-
Yuka Suzuki Finishes 6th in Women’s Marathon at Paris Olympics; Akira Akasaki also 6th in Men’s Marathon
-
Japan’s National Olympic Team Disbands at Ceremony; Members Praise Audience, Fellow Athletes
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level