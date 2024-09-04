Suzuki Wins 3rd Medal in Swimming at Paris Paralympics; Kamiji and Tanaka Advance to Wheelchair Doubles Tennis Final

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Takayuki Suzuki raises his hand after finishing third in the men’s 200-meter freestyle S4 class at the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday.

PARIS — Japan’s Takayuki Suzuki won bronze on Tuesday in the men’s 200-meter freestyle for swimmers in the S4 physical impairment class, his third medal at the Paris Paralympics.

Suzuki, 37, already won gold in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke and silver in the men’s 100-meter freestyle.

In women’s wheelchair tennis, Yui Kamiji, 30, and Manami Tanaka, 28, won their doubles semifinal match against a Chinese duo, ensuring they will take either gold or silver. This is the first time that a Japanese pair will play in the final for the event.

In women’s para table tennis, Kanami Furukawa, 27, and Natsuki Wada, 21, advanced to the semifinal in women’s singles for the WS11 intellectual impairment class. Both are guaranteed to medal since there will be no third-place match.