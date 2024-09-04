Para Swimmer Takayuki Suzuki Wins Bronze Medal in Men’s 200m Freestyle S4 at Paris Paralympics
7:39 JST, September 4, 2024
PARIS — Para swimmer Takayuki Suzuki won the bronze medal in the men’s 200-meter freestyle S4 class at the Paris Paralympic Games on Tuesday.
Suzuki now has 13 Paralympic medals in total.
