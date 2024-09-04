Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Para Swimmer Takayuki Suzuki Wins Bronze Medal in Men’s 200m Freestyle S4 at Paris Paralympics

Men’s 200m freestyle S4 bronze medallist Takayuki Suzuki of Japan celebrates on the podium at the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday.

7:39 JST, September 4, 2024

PARIS — Para swimmer Takayuki Suzuki won the bronze medal in the men’s 200-meter freestyle S4 class at the Paris Paralympic Games on Tuesday.

Suzuki now has 13 Paralympic medals in total.

