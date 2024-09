Karasawa Fisnishes in 4th in 1,500 T11 Final; Does Not Add Medal to 5,000 T11 Silver

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kenya Karasawa, right

Kenya Karasawa missed out on a medal in the men’s 1,500-meter T11 final at the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday.

The Japanese para athlete finished in fourth in 4 minutes 04.40 seconds. Brazilian Yeltsin Jacques won the gold medal in a new world record of 3:55.82.

Karasawa won the silver medal in the men’s 5,000-meter T11 event on Friday, matching his result in the event at the Games in Tokyo.