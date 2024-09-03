Cheers in Paris, Japan Spur on Wheelchair Rugby Team; Long-Sought Paralympic Gold Fulfils Captain’s Promise

Masaki Furumaya / Yomiuri Shimbun

Spectators cheer after Japan wins the gold medal in wheelchair rugby at the Paris Paralympics on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People in Miharu, Fukushima Prefecture, cheer early Tuesday after Japan wins the gold medal in wheelchair rugby at the Paris Paralympics.

PARIS — Japan won a long-sought gold medal in wheelchair rugby on Monday, defeating the United States 48-41 in its first-ever Paralympic final. The team, who won bronze at the Tokyo and Rio Games, secured victories over traditional powers in Paris.

Fans of the team shouted “Nippon! Nippon!” in the venue, and people associated with team members celebrated their victory from Japan.

The final began to loud cheers. The U.S. team led in the early stages, but Japan turned things around amid vocal support. Members of the Japan team hugged and high-fived each other as the final buzzer sounded.

A final at the Paralympics was something the team had dreamed of. The 12-member team — 11 of whom competed in the Tokyo Games — did not lose a single match at the Paris Games. Japan defeated Australia, the world’s top-ranked team, after extra time in the semifinals to advance to its first final.

“I am happy to be able to experience the greatest joy as an athlete. I want to thank everyone who supported us at the venue, in Japan and around the world,” said team captain Yukinobu Ike, 44, who has now competed in three consecutive Paralympics.

“We have brought this result about by completing each task and thinking about what we need to do to become the best athletes in the world.” Katsuya Hashimoto, 22, who scored a team-high 19 tries in the final, said. “I want to thank the best teammates in the world and all those who supported us,” Hashimoto said.

Public viewing and other events were held in the athletes’ hometowns, with friends and local residents in attendance to show support.

In Hashimoto’s hometown of Miharu, Fukushima Prefecture, about 80 people gathered at a town facility. They cheered, saying, “Well done Katsuya!” each time he scored a try and rejoiced with arms up in the air when the team secured the gold.

A 22-year-old town employee who was a classmate of Hashimoto at junior high and high school, said, “He is the star of hope for Miharu.”

At a municipal special needs school in Kochi, the hometown of Ike, 25 from the class for junior high students cheered while watching a recorded video of the game.

Ike is said to have promised to win the gold medal when the school held a send-off party for him in July. Some of the students were so moved they shed tears when the game ended.

A 41-year-old part-timer cheered Kae Kurahashi, 33, the only female member of the team, at the city hall in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, where Kurahashi lives.

The woman, who came to know Kurahashi while helping her practice rugby, said that Kurahashi’s smile must have given other team members strength. “I want to congratulate her,” she said.