Japan Defeats U.S. to Claim Wheelchair Rugby Gold at Paris Paralympics; Japan’s Paralympic Medal Rush Continues
15:42 JST, September 3, 2024
PARIS — The Japanese wheelchair rugby team won gold at the Paris Paralympics on Monday, defeating the United States 48-41. The victory earned Japan its first-ever gold and third consecutive medal in the event, following bronze medal performances in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.
In the men’s wheelchair badminton WH2-class singles final, Daiki Kajiwara, 22, won in straight sets against his opponent from Hong Kong to earn his second consecutive Paralympic gold medal, following his victory in the previous Games in Tokyo.
Keiko Onidani, 29, claimed silver in the women’s discus throw F53 class with a new Asian record of 15.78 meters.
In the men’s 100-meter breaststroke S14 class for swimmers with an intellectual impairment, previous champion Naohide Yamaguchi, 23, won the bronze.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Paralympic Archer Chika Shigesada Withdraws from Paris Games in Wake of Defamation of Other Athlete
-
Kishida Meets with Japan’s Paris Olympics Medalists
-
Japan’s Kagami Wins Historic Gold in Women’s 76-kg Wrestling at Paris Olympics
-
Yuka Suzuki Finishes 6th in Women’s Marathon at Paris Olympics; Akira Akasaki also 6th in Men’s Marathon
-
Japan’s National Olympic Team Disbands at Ceremony; Members Praise Audience, Fellow Athletes
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
- Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
- Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level