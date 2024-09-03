Japan Defeats U.S. to Claim Wheelchair Rugby Gold at Paris Paralympics; Japan’s Paralympic Medal Rush Continues

Masaki Furumaya, Nanako Sudo / Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Left: Japan’s wheelchair rugby team players celebrate their victory after the final in Paris on Monday.

Right: Daiki Kajiwara celebrates after winning gold in the men’s wheelchair badminton WH2-class singles final at Paris on Monday.

PARIS — The Japanese wheelchair rugby team won gold at the Paris Paralympics on Monday, defeating the United States 48-41. The victory earned Japan its first-ever gold and third consecutive medal in the event, following bronze medal performances in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

In the men’s wheelchair badminton WH2-class singles final, Daiki Kajiwara, 22, won in straight sets against his opponent from Hong Kong to earn his second consecutive Paralympic gold medal, following his victory in the previous Games in Tokyo.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo, Tosei Kisanuki / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Left: Keiko Onidani poses for a photo after winning bronze in Para Athletics World Championships in Kobe, May 2024.

Right: Naohide Yamaguchi poses for a photo holding his bronze medal for men’s 100-meter breaststroke S14 class at Paris on Monday.

Keiko Onidani, 29, claimed silver in the women’s discus throw F53 class with a new Asian record of 15.78 meters.

In the men’s 100-meter breaststroke S14 class for swimmers with an intellectual impairment, previous champion Naohide Yamaguchi, 23, won the bronze.