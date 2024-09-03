Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Japan’s Wheelchair Rugby Team Wins Gold in Paris Paralympics

Japan’s wheelchair rugby team after winning gold medal in Paris on Monday

8:05 JST, September 3, 2024

Japan’s wheelchair rugby team won a long-awaited gold medal, defeating the United States 48-41 in the Paris Paralympic Games final on Monday.

Japan is ranked No. 3 in the world, while the U.S. No. 2., and this is the first time that Japan has won the gold medal.

