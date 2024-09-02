Japan Takes Silver in Paralympic Women’s Badminton Doubles; Nation Also Secures 4 Bronze Medals on Fifth Day of Games
16:21 JST, September 2, 2024
Satomi, 26, and Yamazaki, 36, lost 0-2 to a Chinese pair in the final, unable to repeat their victory at the Tokyo Paralympic Games three years ago.
In the men’s wheelchair badminton doubles, Daiki Kajiwara, 22, and Hiroshi Murayama, 50, won the bronze medal match against another Japanese pair. Kajiwara and Murayama also took the bronze in Tokyo.
Three more Japanese athletes secured bronze medals — Shuta Kawakami, 25, in the men’s 100 meters for the visually impaired (T13); Hiromi Endo, 38, in the women’s individual boccia for people with cerebral palsy in the BC1 class; and Mika Mizuta, 27, in the mixed 10-meter air rifle in the SH2 physical impairment category.
