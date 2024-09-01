Ito, 61, Races to Become Japan’s Oldest Paralympic Medalist Defying Age and Disability; Erases Bitter Memories of Tokyo Games

Masaki Furumaya / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tomoya Ito races in the T52 category of the men’s 400-meter wheelchair race on Friday.

PARIS — Tomoya Ito, who became Japan’s oldest Paralympic medalist at the age of 61 after winning a bronze medal in the T52 category of the men’s 400-meter wheelchair race, reflected on the days leading up to this moment, especially the bitter memories of the previous Tokyo Games when his classification was changed right before the event, leading to a crushing defeat. “These past three years have not been in vain. I never gave up and that’s why I’m able to return like this,” he said.

Among the 175 athletes representing Japan at this event, Ito is the oldest. He is battling progressive symptoms of multiple sclerosis, which affects not only his lower body but also his upper body. Of course, the decline in physical strength due to aging is another challenge.

In addition to his strong will, he is supported by the presence of his teammates from RDS, an industrial design company in Saitama Prefecture, where he serves as a test driver. Together, they are developing wheelchair racing equipment. With RDS’s expertise in motorsports, Ito raced in the latest cutting-edge wheelchair racer.