Kenya Karasawa Claims Silver in Men’s 5,000-Meter T11 Event at Paris Paralympics; Brazil’s Agripino dos Santos Wins Gold

REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Paris 2024 Paralympics – Athletics – Men’s 5000m – T11 Final – Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France – August 30, 2024 Kenya Karasawa of Japan celebrates after winning silver.

Kenya Karasawa claimed the silver medal in the men’s 5,000-meter T11 event at the Paris Paralympics on Friday.

The Japanese para athlete finished in 14:51.48 behind Brazilian Julio Cesar Agripino dos Santos, who came in at 14:48.85.