Suzuki Wins Japan’s 1st Gold Medal at Paralympics; Paris is the Swimmer’s Sixth Straight Games

Nanako Sudo/The Yomiuri Shimbun
Takayuki Suzuki shows a gold medal at the Paris Paralympic Games on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:11 JST, August 30, 2024

PARIS — Para swimmer Takayuki Suzuki won Japan’s first gold medal at the Paris Paralympic Games with his first-place finish in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke SB3 class on Thursday.

Suzuki, 37, broke the Japanese national record with a time of 48.04 seconds at his sixth consecutive Paralympics.

Suzuki now has 11 Paralympic medals in total.

