Takayuki Suzuki Wins Gold in Men’s 50-Meter Breaststroke in Paris Games
9:30 JST, August 30, 2024
Takayuki Suzuki, 37, won gold in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke (movement disorder SB3) at the Paris Paralympics, recording 48.04 seconds, on Thursday.
