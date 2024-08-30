Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Takayuki Suzuki Wins Gold in Men’s 50-Meter Breaststroke in Paris Games

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Takayuki Suzuki reacts after winning gold medal in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke at the Paris Paralympics on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:30 JST, August 30, 2024

Takayuki Suzuki, 37, won gold in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke (movement disorder SB3) at the Paris Paralympics, recording 48.04 seconds, on Thursday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING