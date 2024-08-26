Paris Paralympic Games Mascot Phryge Adds Sparkle to Pre-Games Event
14:41 JST, August 26, 2024
PARIS — The Paralympic Phryge, the official mascot for the Paris Paralympic Games, delighted spectators by dancing with a prosthetic leg during a pre-Games event on Sunday, ahead of the start of the Games on Wednesday.
The Phryge was at the event venue, an ancient amphitheater in the French capital. The mascot took photos with spectators, including tourists and those with children, and danced to the music. The Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots were designed after the Phrygian caps, a symbol of freedom worn by apostles of the French Revolution. The Paralympic version wears a running blade on its right leg.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Loses to Italy 2-3 in Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinals; Misses Out on Medal After Heated Battle
-
Japan Beats Argentina in Men’s Volleyball; Team Now Has 1 Win, 1 Loss at Paris Games
-
Japanese Paralympic Archer Chika Shigesada Withdraws from Paris Games in Wake of Defamation of Other Athlete
-
Casual Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec Goes Viral; Teammate Says He Earned it
-
Japan Beats Israel in Olympic Men’s Soccer, Winning All 3 Group Stage Matches
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Cut its Monthly JGB Purchases to ¥3 trillion by End of March 2026
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan