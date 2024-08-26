Paris Paralympic Games Mascot Phryge Adds Sparkle to Pre-Games Event

Photo by Masaki Furumaya / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Paralympic Phryge, the official mascot for the Paris Paralympic Games, dances during a pre-Games event in Paris on Sunday.

PARIS — The Paralympic Phryge, the official mascot for the Paris Paralympic Games, delighted spectators by dancing with a prosthetic leg during a pre-Games event on Sunday, ahead of the start of the Games on Wednesday.

The Phryge was at the event venue, an ancient amphitheater in the French capital. The mascot took photos with spectators, including tourists and those with children, and danced to the music. The Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots were designed after the Phrygian caps, a symbol of freedom worn by apostles of the French Revolution. The Paralympic version wears a running blade on its right leg.