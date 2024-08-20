Japanese Fencing Medalists Receive Extraordinary Bonus Prize; Looking Forward to Future Possibilities
16:13 JST, August 20, 2024
TAKASAKI — Three Japanese fencing medalists at the Paris Games received bonus prize money of ¥250 million in total from the company they belong to on Monday.
The three fencers are Takahiro Shikine, 26, Yudai Nagano, 25, and Kazuyasu Minobe, 37. They received the prize from Nexus Co., an entertainment company based in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture.
Shikine and Nagano who won gold in the men’s foil team at the Paris Olympics were given ¥100 million each, and Minobe, silver medalist in the men’s epee team was given ¥50 million. The amounts are extraordinary in comparison with the Japanese Olympic Committee’s ¥5 million for gold, ¥2 million for silver and ¥1 million for bronze.
On Monday, the three attended meetings at the Takasaki city hall and the Gunma prefectural office.
“I was surprised by the amount of the award money. I want to eat something nice,” Nagano told reporters.
“I shouldn’t be too satisfied with the result [at the Games]. I will do my best to win gold in both the individual and team events at the Log Angeles Games,” Shikine said.
“I was given this money while pursuing my dream,” Minobe said. “I hope I can help motivate children who are starting to learn fencing.”
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Loses to Italy 2-3 in Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinals; Misses Out on Medal After Heated Battle
-
Judo Gold Medal Hopeful Uta Abe Loses in 2nd Round, Ending Bid to Repeat Victory with Brother at Paris Games
-
Japan Beats Argentina in Men’s Volleyball; Team Now Has 1 Win, 1 Loss at Paris Games
-
Japan Beats Israel in Olympic Men’s Soccer, Winning All 3 Group Stage Matches
-
Casual Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec Goes Viral; Teammate Says He Earned it
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake
- Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan