Japanese Fencing Medalists Receive Extraordinary Bonus Prize; Looking Forward to Future Possibilities

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Takahiro Shikine, second from left, Yudai Nagano, third from left, and Yoshikazu Minobe, third from right, pose for photos at the Takasaki city office in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Monday.

TAKASAKI — Three Japanese fencing medalists at the Paris Games received bonus prize money of ¥250 million in total from the company they belong to on Monday.

The three fencers are Takahiro Shikine, 26, Yudai Nagano, 25, and Kazuyasu Minobe, 37. They received the prize from Nexus Co., an entertainment company based in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture.

Shikine and Nagano who won gold in the men’s foil team at the Paris Olympics were given ¥100 million each, and Minobe, silver medalist in the men’s epee team was given ¥50 million. The amounts are extraordinary in comparison with the Japanese Olympic Committee’s ¥5 million for gold, ¥2 million for silver and ¥1 million for bronze.

On Monday, the three attended meetings at the Takasaki city hall and the Gunma prefectural office.

“I was surprised by the amount of the award money. I want to eat something nice,” Nagano told reporters.

“I shouldn’t be too satisfied with the result [at the Games]. I will do my best to win gold in both the individual and team events at the Log Angeles Games,” Shikine said.

“I was given this money while pursuing my dream,” Minobe said. “I hope I can help motivate children who are starting to learn fencing.”