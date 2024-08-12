Kagami Concludes Japan’s Medal Rush with Wrestling Gold; Japan Earns First Gold in Heaviest Women’s Weight Class

Hiroto Sekiguchi / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yuka Kagami, right, competes against Kennedy Alexis Blades of the United States in their women’s freestyle 76-kilogram wrestling match final during the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

PARIS — Yuka Kagami won the gold medal in the women’s 76-kilogram wrestling event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, defeating Kennedy Blades of the United States.

Japan’s female wrestlers claimed medals in all six of the sport’s weight classes, and Japan grappled its way to a record-high eight golds in both men’s and women’s wrestling.

Kagami concluded Japan’s medal rush in wrestling with one more gold. This is the sixth Games to include women’s wrestling since the sport’s Olympic debut at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Before Sunday, Japan’s best Olympic result in the women’s heaviest class was bronze, with Kyoko Hamaguchi coming in third at both Athens and the 2008 Beijing Games.

With Kagami’s historic victory, Japan renewed that result to gold.

“I’ve achieved something that no one had ever done before. I’m ecstatic,” Kagami said excitedly.

In the finals, Kagami was cautious with her attacks but managed to secure a takedown for two points in the second period that gave her the lead. Despite Blades’ best attempts, Kagami’s defense was too strong to overcome.

In 2023, Kagami, armed with her high-speed tackles, became the first Japanese female wrestler in 20 years to win the 76-kilogram class at the world championships

The 1.67-meter-tall, solidly built wrestler has agility as well as strength.

“I want people to see my tackles, speed and muscles,” Kagami said with a smile before the Games.

Sidelined by injuries including one to her right knee in May, she had her concerns. Nevertheless, she was well prepared for the Olympics.

On Sunday, Akari Fujinami, who won gold in the women’s 53-kilogram freestyle wrestling event on Thursday, watched her good friend Kagami claim the top prize at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, and the two embraced after the match.

Fujinami, who underwent left elbow surgery in March, and Kagami encouraged each other to get their bodies back to full strength and win the gold together while undergoing rehabilitation.

They also shared a room at the athletes’ village.

Kagami had promised Fujinami to celebrate the victory in Paris with a toast. “We’ll drink a toast together; she keeps a bottle of champagne in the fridge,” Kagami said.

The Japanese women’s wrestling team has won golds in four weight classes, but Kagami, the latest baton bearer in their advancement, said: “I felt no pressure at all. Everything just made me stronger.”

“I was like, ‘My turn is coming, my turn is coming … here it comes!’” she said.

Japan’s women’s wrestling, which has been led on the world stage by such legends as Saori Yoshida and Kaori Icho, is now approaching a new level, its strength inherited by a new generation.