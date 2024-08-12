Japan’s Morinari Watanabe Seen Running for Next IOC President
13:42 JST, August 12, 2024
Paris (Jiji Press)—Japan’s Morinari Watanabe, president of the International Gymnastics Federation and a member of the International Olympic Committee, is planning to run for the next IOC president, it was learned on Sunday.
The IOC will hold a presidential election as early as March 2025 as the term of the current president, Thomas Bach, an Olympic fencing gold medalist from Germany, expires in June 2025.
The IOC has never had an Asian president.
Watanabe told reporters that the Japanese Olympic Committee’s decision would be necessary for him to announce his possible candidacy for the IOC president. “I will wait for that,” he said.
Meanwhile, Watanabe praised Bach, who took office in 2013, for successfully staging the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which paved the way for the success of the Paris Olympics.
JOC Secretary General Mitsugi Ogata said Watanabe’s possible bid is “very meaningful” for Japan and the JOC. “We will of course cooperate,” Ogata said.
Other potential candidates to succeed Bach include IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch of Spain, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe of Britain and David Lappartient, president of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Loses to Italy 2-3 in Men’s Volleyball Quarterfinals; Misses Out on Medal After Heated Battle
-
Judo Gold Medal Hopeful Uta Abe Loses in 2nd Round, Ending Bid to Repeat Victory with Brother at Paris Games
-
Japan Beats Argentina in Men’s Volleyball; Team Now Has 1 Win, 1 Loss at Paris Games
-
New Uniforms to Protect Athletes against Secret Photographing
-
Shohei Ohtani, Wife Mamiko Walk Red Carpet Before All-Star Game; Jacket Lined with His Dog Dekopin
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Govt Panel to Propose ¥50 Raise in Average Minimum Wage; Increase Would Set Record High for 4th Straight Year
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact