Japan’s Kagami Wins Historic Gold in Women’s 76-kg Wrestling at Paris Olympics

Reuters

Yuka Kagami of Japan competes against Kennedy Alexis Blades of United States in their women’s freestyle 76kg final wrestling match during the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Yuka Kagami won the gold medal in the women’s 76-kilogram wrestling event at the Paris Olympics, defeating Kennedy Blades of the United States in the final.

This marks the first time a Japanese woman has won an Olympic gold medal in the heaviest women’s weight class.