Japan’s Kotaro Kiyooka Secures Gold in 65kg Wrestling at Paris Olympics

AP
Japan’s Kotaro Kiyooka, in red, and Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili compete in their men’s freestyle 65kg final wrestling match during the Paris Olympics on Sunday,

19:33 JST, August 11, 2024

Kotaro Kiyooka won the gold medal in the men’s 65-kilogram freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, defeating Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili in the final.

It was Kiyooka’s first appearance at the Olympics.

