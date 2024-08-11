Japan Loses in Women’s Table Tennis Team Event; China Dominates Event Again



Miho Ikeya/Yomiuri Shimbun photos

Top: Hina Hayata, left, and Miwa Harimoto react after losing to China in the first match of the women’s table tennis team event final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Bottom: Miu Hirano competes in the final of women’s table tennis team event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

PARIS — Japan had to settle for silver again in the women’s table tennis team event after losing 3-0 to China at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, a result that failed to put a stop to China’s dominance of the event.

It is the second consecutive time that Japan has brought home silver in the event following the Tokyo Games. Although the result dashed the Japanese team’s hopes of claiming a gold medal, the team was able to reach the podium for the fourth consecutive Olympics, after standing on the second position at the 2012 London Games and the third in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

China has dominated the gold medal position in the table tennis team event since it was added to the Olympics at the Beijing Games in 2008, and the challenge for Japan — whose star player Hina Hayata was suffering an injured dominant arm — was how it would compete against a powerhouse that excels in all areas of the sport.

Coach Takehiro Watanabe urged the Japanese trio to take the first game, no ifs ands or buts. His goal was to take an early lead and put pressure on the Chinese opponents.

The team event kicks off with the doubles. It was the first time at the Paris Games that Japan’s pairing consisted of Hayata and Miwa Harimoto.

Japan and China won two games each, and in the fifth game Japan was up 9-5. However, the duo lost five points consecutively and ended up losing the match, with a score of 12-10 in the final game.

In the second match of the event, Miu Hirano had an early lead of 8-3 but eventually lost in straight games.

In the final match, Harimoto won the first game but went on to lose the match 3-1.

Japan was once again overwhelmed by the sport’s world champion, which has proven to be strong when the pressure is on.