Haruka Kitaguchi Rejoices at Historic Javelin Medal; First Japanese Field and Track Gold Since 2004

Kunihiko Miura/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Haruka Kitaguchi celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Kaname Muto/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Haruka Kitaguchi competes in the women’s javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

PARIS — Haruka Kitaguchi could not find the right words to describe her joy and excitement after winning the gold medal in the women’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Kitaguchi took the gold medal with a throw of 65.80 meters. She brought Japan its first athletics gold medal in 20 years, since Koji Murofushi and Mizuki Noguchi won gold in men’s hammer throw and women’s marathon, respectively, at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

“I’m happy, but happy is not a strong enough word [to describe my feelings],” Kitaguchi said.

The 26-year-old javelin thrower, currently ranked No. 1 in the world in the event, gave her all from her first throw, hoping to put pressure on her rivals. Her javelin landed at a season-best distance of 65.80 meters, giving her a stunning victory over second-place Jo-Ane van Dyk of South Africa, with a margin of 1.87 meters.

In the beginning of the season, Kitaguchi struggled with a series of poor results. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have someone who believed in me,” she said after winning the medal. “I didn’t know who was on my side, but I’m very grateful to whoever has been there all along.”

She also said, “I was throwing 70 meters in my dreams” every day in the Olympic Village. When asked if she could achieve such a feat at the World Championships to be held next year in Tokyo, she laughed, “Well, hopefully I can do it a little bit sooner than that.”