High School Student Tamai Wins Silver in Diving at Paris Olympics; 17-Year-Old Wins 1st Medal in Platform Event for Japan

Takumi Harada /The Yomiuri Shimbun

Rikuto Tamai, left, smiles after completing the last round of the men's 10-meter platform diving final in Saint-Denis, France, on Saturday.

SAINT-DENIS, France — High school student Rikuto Tamai won Japan’s first ever medal in diving on Saturday after taking silver in the men’s 10-meter platform event at the Paris Olympics.

“I feel great. This is the best medal I’ve ever won,” said Tamai, 17, who gave a commanding performance.

Rikuto Tamai smiles after completing the last round of the men’s 10-meter platform diving final in Saint-Denis, France, on Saturday.

Tamai started diving in his first year of elementary school at JSS Takarazuka, a swimming school in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture. He intently learned basic skills from Kanoko Mabuchi, 86, a former platform diver who competed in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and other events.

Tamai, who from the start had no fear of diving into the water, diligently used his natural ability to jump and balance to develop his talents. “[Tamai] was able to express himself through diving. He was clearly different from other children,” Mabuchi recalled.

Tamai was then coached by 60-year-old Suei Mabuchi, who trained six-time Summer Olympics competitor Ken Terauchi, 44, and others.

Tamai has learnt diving techniques while regularly attending long training camps in China since he was in the fourth year of elementary school. The country is known for having many diving medalists. In September 2019, he came into the public eye after he won the Japan championships at the age of 13, becoming the youngest ever champion.

Tamai finished seventh in the diving event at the Tokyo Olympics when he was 14, saying he competed as hard as he could. He said he learned how to overcome his nerves through experiencing pressure that only the Olympics could give him. He then began focusing on the Paris Olympics by working on improving his signature high jumps and smooth, controlled dives into the water.

As the date of the Paris Olympics came closer, Tamai enthusiastically embraced his training. He would check video footage of his jumps and continued to practice until he was satisfied with his performance, even when those around him advised him to stop out of concern for his physical condition.

“He came to focus on details as he became more conscious of the Games,” said Suei.

On Saturday, Tamai slipped to third place after making many mistakes during the fifth round, but he remained calm and was determined to turn his performance around. In the sixth and final round, he delivered a solid execution. Amid loud cheers, he climbed out of the pool and embraced his coach.

For Tamai, who is in his 3rd year of high school, the Games is an event to help him pursue his future goals. “I think I will experience more pressure, but I want to use the attention on me to make me stronger,” Tamai said.