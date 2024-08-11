Daichi Takatani of Japan Wins Silver Medal in Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 74kg in Paris Olympics; Falls to Jamalov of Uzbekistan

AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko

Japan’s Daichi Takatani celebrates his silver medal during the men’s freestyle 74kg final wrestling match against Uzbekistan’s Razambek Salambekovich Jamalov at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Summer Olympics on Saturday in Paris.

PARIS – Daichi Takatani, 29, won a silver medal in wrestling men’s freestyle 74kg final on Saturday in the Paris Olympics, losing to Razambek Salambekovitch Jamalov of Uzbekistan.

Takatani is the youngest of three siblings who are all wrestlers. The Paris Games are his first appearance in an Olympic competition.

In the 2023 World Championship, competing against many strong foreign rivals, he won a bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 74kg category.

His World Championship medal marked the first for Japan in nine years. The nation’s last World Championship medal had been won in 2014 by his elder brother, Sosuke, who competed in three consecutive Olympic Games.